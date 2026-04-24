Indore Traffic Woes Continues Despite BRTS Removal; Bridge Construction, Dug Up Roads For Water & Gas Pipelines Worsen Commute-- VIDEO

Indore Traffic Woes Persist Despite BRTS Removal, Bridge Construction Worsens Situation -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic woes continue in Indore even after the BRTS removal. Bridge construction, metro work and dug up roads for laying Narmada water and gas pipelines have disrupted the commute in the city, giving a hard time to the residents.

Several parts of the roads have been uprooted, narrowed and even barricaded in the city, increasing the travel time for the commuters.

A ground report by Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday evening highlighted the worsening traffic situation between Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square.

The worst conditions were observed between Satyasai Square, Vijay Nagar Square, and Bhamori Square after 7:30pm.

While some roads have become wider after the removal of BRTS, areas with ongoing elevated bridge construction are facing the opposite situation.

Due to construction work in the middle of the road, vehicles were forced to move through service roads and even footpaths, adding to the chaos.

Traffic jam on the Agra–Bombay National Highway near Ralamandal Village,Indore due to incomplete bridges. It’s been 3 years and work is still painfully slow. A National Highway shouldn’t be a daily bottleneck.Sir, please look into the matter @nitin_gadkari#IndoreNews #Indore pic.twitter.com/Mgs3zHRHHo — Abhishek (@itsAbhi_HR07) April 21, 2026

Current scenario

Niranjanpur Square: At Niranjanpur Square, barricading on both sides has narrowed the road, making it difficult for both 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers to pass smoothly.

Vijay Nagar: At Vijay Nagar Square, heavy traffic from all directions and narrow roads forced commuters to wait through 2 signal cycles before moving ahead.

Navlakha Square: However, at Navlakha Square, signal timing caused delays. The red light lasted for more than 125 seconds, while the green light was only about 25 seconds, forcing drivers to wait through two cycles.

Others: Traffic remained normal at LIG, Palasia, Geetabhavan, White Church and GPO squares.

However, traffic conditions improved where the roads became wider and bridge connectivity was better. This allowed smoother movement via Bhanwarkuan.

Citizen's agony on internet

The traffic issue has also prompted netizens to complain about the situation through various reels and videos. Several clips showing under-construction roads, cranes at work, jam-packed squares, and deafening honking have surfaced on social media, reflecting the daily struggles of citizens.

The situation demands immediate attention and action to improve the city’s overall traffic conditions.