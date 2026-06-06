'That's So Much Blood': Senior Loco Pilot Severely Injured After Stone-Pelting On Grand Trunk Express In Andhra Pradesh - VIDEO

A serious security incident was reported on Thursday night after unknown individuals allegedly hurled stones and other heavy objects at the Delhi–Chennai Grand Trunk Express while it was travelling through Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The attack occurred between the Singarayakonda and Ulavapadu railway stations, damaging the locomotive and injuring a railway crew member.

The objects reportedly struck the front portion of the engine, smashing the windshield of the locomotive cabin. The impact caused severe injuries to Senior Assistant Loco Pilot M. Jayaram, who was on duty at the time of the incident.

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Train reaches station despite emergency

Despite the unexpected attack and the injury sustained inside the cabin, the locomotive crew continued operating the train to ensure passenger safety. The train was eventually brought to a halt at Ulavapadu station, where railway authorities and emergency teams responded swiftly.

Jayaram received immediate medical attention at a nearby healthcare facility before being transferred to a hospital in Vijayawada for specialised treatment. Officials later confirmed that his condition is stable and that he remains under medical observation.

Railway authorities launch probe

Following the incident, officials from the railways and the local police initiated a joint investigation to identify those responsible. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and reviewing available evidence from the area.

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Stone-pelting at moving trains has long been a concern for Indian Railways, as such incidents can endanger passengers and railway staff, besides causing significant damage to railway property. Authorities have repeatedly appealed to the public to report suspicious activity near railway tracks.

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A video from inside the locomotive has surfaced on social media platforms, showing the injured loco pilot seated inside the cabin amid shattered glass fragments. The footage has drawn widespread attention and renewed concerns over the safety of railway personnel operating trains across the country.