Savitri rally to be held in Thane on Tuesday for the first time

Thane: The Mali community of Thane for the first time has organised 'Savitri Rally' in the city on Tuesday, January 3. The rally will start at 10 am in front of the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Thane railway station.

The rally will start from Thane market via Shivaji market and will end at Court Naka in front of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Thane.

Speaking about the rally the Mali Samaj Sangh president Navneet Sinalkar said, " The main idea behind the 'Savitri Rally' is that the ideas of Savitribai Phule who was the pioneer of women's education will be promoted and disseminated through this rally.

"More than 2000 people from Mali Samaj will be a part of the rally."