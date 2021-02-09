'Save lives first': Bombay HC quashes lower court's order which neglected lawyer's COVID-19 infection

Mumbai: In this pandemic, saving lives is of utmost importance and matters can be decided in due course, observed the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently. The observation was made while quashing a civil court's order which refused to adjourn a suit neglecting the fact that the advocate for one of the parties was infected with COVID-19.

A Bench, headed by Justice Vinay Deshpande, termed "insensitive" the orders of a civil court which adjourned a suit before it only for a day, despite the fact that the advocate for one of the parties was infected and was in quarantine.

"The entire world is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the pandemic, what is most important is to save lives instead of deciding matters hastily," Justice Deshpande said.

"The matters can be decided on its own merits in due time," the judge added.

The plea before the judge sought quashing of the civil court's order on the grounds that it was insensitive.

As per the case, the advocate to appear before the lower court was a 74-year-old man, who was hospitalised and referred for home quarantine at the relevant time.

Accordingly, the lower court was urged to adjourn the matter for a few weeks, however, it only adjourned the hearing for a single day.

Noting the facts of the case, Justice Deshpande said, "In light of these facts which were not disputed, the judge below should have shown some sensitivity and should not have adjourned the matter only for one day."

"However, if proper care is not taken about health, it may result into loss of lives which cannot be compensated and the position cannot be reversed. The said aspect ought to have been considered by learned Judge below before passing order granting only one day adjournment," the judge added while quashing the order.