Savarkarites vs rest: No let up in maha battle

BJP spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain said the country will never forgive Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar and asked the Shiv Sena to choose between power and the freedom fighter.

Talking to reporters here, Hussain, in a stinging attack on the Congress leader, said there can be no comparison between Savarkar and Gandhi, who has a "borrowed" surname.

"Just tweeting a protest against Gandhi's insult of Savarkar will not do. (Shiv Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray has to take a stand onwhether he wants to share power with the Congress which has insulted the national icon and freedom fighter," he said.

BJP leader Sambit Patra too demanded that Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was "stolen" by his family for political gains.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar "son of soil", while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note.

"They stole the Gandhi name for political gains. He should give up the name of Gandhi. You (Rahul) are a political deserter," Patra alleged.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, meanwhile, tried to defuse the situation saying not everyone has to agree on everything. While Ajit Pawar said that Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar are mature people and will make the right call in the interests of the state, Chhagan Bhujbal said not everyone can agree on everything and Rahul has his own thoughts about Savarkar.

Saamna speak: ‘Savarkar has to be revered, no question of compromise’

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar jibe, the Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, said that Savarkar has to be respected and there should be no compromise on the same.

A Sunday editorial in Saamna highlighted how respect for Savarkar is non- negotiable. The party's mouthpiece said that Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar will not impact the government in Maharashtra -- currently led by the Congress-Sena-NCP alliance.

While addressing the "Bharat Bachao" rally in New Delhi on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that he "will die but never apologise" for speaking the "truth" as he is a Gandhi and not a Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to the government which had asked him to apologise for "Rape in India" remark at a recent rally.