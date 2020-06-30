Satish Maneshinde appointed special PP in Palghar lynching case

Noted lawyer Satish Maneshinde has been appointed as a special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case, an official said on Tuesday.
Two monks and their driver were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale village in Dahanu Taluka of Palghar district when they were travelling in a car to Surat on April 16 on suspicion of being thieves and child-lifters.
Manshinde's appointment was confirmed by the state government's law and judiciary department through a notification.
Over 135 people, including nine juveniles, have been nabbed in connection with the attack.
