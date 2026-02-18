Satara MD Drugs Case: Jail Guard Arrested; Inmate Accused Of Contacting Son In Dubai?

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major development in the Satara MD drugs factory case, Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a prison constable posted at Solapur Central Jail for allegedly assisting the key accused in operating a drug syndicate from inside prison.

The arrested constable has been identified as Balu Chavan. He is accused of helping the main accused, Faizan Sheikh, continue running the drug network while lodged in jail. Investigators suspect that Sheikh was in contact with his son in Dubai using Chavan’s mobile phone.

According to sources, Sheikh has been lodged in Solapur Jail for the past one-and-a-half years in connection with the Satara drug factory case. However, during interrogation, it was revealed that he allegedly remained active in coordinating the drug network from inside prison. Chavan is accused of allowing Sheikh to use his personal mobile phone to communicate with associates outside the jail. In return, Chavan allegedly received a substantial amount of money.

On December 9, 2025, an MD drugs manufacturing unit was allegedly set up in a field at Savri village in Jaoli taluka of Satara district. Acting on specific information, Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted a raid on December 13, 2025, and seized MD drugs and related materials worth approximately ₹115 crore. The operation gained momentum after the arrest of an accused person in Mulund for selling MD drugs. Based on information obtained from him, the Crime Branch traced the drug manufacturing unit to Satara.

Sources further revealed that Sheikh’s son, Fahad, is reportedly hiding in Dubai and is suspected of coordinating drug transactions from abroad. He has been declared an accused in the case and is believed to have been controlling the movement of drugs and money from overseas. Chavan was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till February 21. Police are continuing investigations to identify and apprehend other members of the drug network.

