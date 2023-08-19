Sarvadharmaya Vikas Manch Celebrates Independence Day |

Sarvadharmaya Vikas Manch, a prominent social organization, celebrated the 77th Independence Day with great fervour within the premises of Vashi Railway Station. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by senior journalist Anantakumar Gavai. Following the flag hoisting, a program was organized, during which Navi Mumbai Educational Trust Chairman and BJP Legal Cell General Secretary, Ramesh Tripathi, addressed the gathering.

Mr. Tripathi highlighted India's multifaceted progress across fields such as science, technology, economy, sports, arts, and culture. He also marked August 28 as a significant day, as Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon, showcasing India's remarkable achievements.

Tripathi acknowledged that India faces challenges, but he expressed confidence that the nation is poised to overcome these hurdles and emerge as a developed nation on the global stage.

In his speech, Mahendra Verma, President of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sanstha and State President of Apna Dal, emphasized the historical significance of the term 'Bharat' and how it reflects the country's resilience against crises, such as British expansion during colonial times.