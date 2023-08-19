Navi Mumbai: St. Joseph High School (SSC) In New Panvel Organises Various Cultural Programs On Independence Day

Navi Mumbai: St. Joseph High School (SSC), New Panvel celebrated Independence Day with great fervour and grandeur. The whole school was adorned with pretty tri-colour decorations to mark the grand occasion.

Indrajit Misal - Indian Army who graced the celebration hoisted the National flag and the whole school resonated with the National Anthem, Rajya Geet, the flag song and a synchronized March past by various squads soon after.

Various Events Held During The Event

Various cultural events held on the occasion captivated the audience and were brought to the fore by the talented Josephian. These included dance performances by Josephian Rockstars featuring Indian ethnicity, Orchestra, Patriotic speeches were other cultural events that were brought to the fore by talented Josephian.

The dignitaries speaking on the occasion motivated and lauded the students. Students were felicitated for competitions like Role play, declamation was also held leading upto the celebration. The celebration culminated with reminiscing the glorious culture and traditions of the people of India.