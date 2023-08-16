Navi Mumbai: 2 Men Arrested For Attempting To Kill 22-Year-Old In Vashi

Representational image |

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police arrested two men for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old man on August 15 night near Vashi railway station. They cut the cheek of the man and stabbed him with a knife.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am at sector 30A. A video of the incident went viral wherein the accused were seen assaulting the man ruthlessly, and later police had to flash their service revolver to control the situation.

The arrested accused were identified as Hasan Irshad Siddiqui, 19, and Yusuf Ayub Shah, 24, both residents of Koparkhairane.

The initial investigation revealed that Siddiqui’s sister Abrika had a love affair with the victim identified as Nizamuddin Khan, a resident of Turbhe.

On the midnight of August 15, Khan along with Siddiqui's sister Abrika and friends had Vashi to celebrate the birthday. This did not go well with Siddiqui and he along with his brother Yusuf, came in a car and started assaulting Khan.

They assaulted Khan using a knife. As per the onlookers, had the police not come on time, they would have killed him. Even after the Vashi police's arrival, the accused continued assaulting the victim. One of the police officials from Vashi police station had to pull out his service revolver to control both the accused.

Later, they were arrested and booked under sections 307 and 34 for an attempt to murder and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.