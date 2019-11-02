Sanjay Raut takes a jibe at BJP, Sudhir Mungantiwar warns of President rule

Mumbai: Taking a fresh jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, on Friday stated, the next Maharashtra chief minister will be from their party only.

“If the Sena decides, it will get the required number of seats to form a stable government. People wanted a Sena chief minister, that’s why they voted for the Mahayuti government,” said Raut.

Raut spoke after his meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, on Thursday late evening. The NCP finished behind Sena in the recently-held assembly poll with 54 seats, two seats lesser than the Sena.

Adding to this, Raut took to Twitter on Friday morning, and taunted the BJP of being arrogant. Raut said, “Don’t feed your arrogance, many emperors have drowned in the ocean of time.”

The Sena is adamant on its claim, there was a pre-poll formula of “50:50” power sharing, when the saffron parties are ready to form a new government, along with a split in the chief minister’s post and equal number of ministers from both the parties, in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mungantiwar, the senior BJP leader and state’s finance minister of the outgoing government stated that the President’s rule could be imposed in Maharashtra, if the government is not form­ed by November 7.

“A new government needs to be formed within stipulated time, or else president’s rule will be imposed,” stated Mungantiwar speaking to a regional TV channel on Friday.

He also stated that the main hurdle to form the government is Sena’s demand for CM post, though he asserted his confidence on the alliance.

“We have named Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM, but Sena is not agreeing to it. I am sure, the disputes will be resolved and that a new government will be formed soon,” added the senior BJP leader.

Reacting to Raut’s statement, Mungantiwar stated, like Sena, the BJP also wants to form the government at the earliest and the government will be formed together as the people of Maharashtra has not voted for any party but fort the Mahayuti alliance.

Prez rule talk insult: NCP

The NCP slammed BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his comment that Maharashtra may head for President’s rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. The comment sounded like a threat and insulted the state’'s people, the opposition party said.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said he felt “pity” at Mungantiwar’s remark as the BJP and Sena are still not able to form government.

“It is the insult of the people of the state that these people are talking about President’s rule despite getting majority.....Mungantiwar should apologies to the people and then talk about President’s rule,” he said.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “This (Mungantiwar’s comment) looks like some threat.”