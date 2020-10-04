Sanjay Raut on 'Shut up ya Kunal'? Stand up comic Kunal Kamra shares pic with Shiv Sena MP

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut is someone who manages to be in news every day.

The politician recently made headlines with his criticism on Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut over her remarks on Mumbai.

Now, the stand up comic Kunal Kamra has shared a picture with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Instagram.

The comedian posted the picture with a caption 'Shut up ya Kunal 2.0'.

Kunal Kamra started his web-series titled Shut Up Ya Kunal in July 2017 along with Ramit Verma. The episodes typically feature a conversation with one or more invited guests, interposed with clips of news segments or debates, edited for humour.

Now it will be interesting to see whether the Shiv Sena MP will appear on his show.