'In a democracy, constitution must protect a revolutionary voice': Kangana lashes out at Kunal Kamra

Earlier this month, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted 'Y-plus' category security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut ahead of her return to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The Y-plus category central cover entails the deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee round the clock.

Comedian Kunal Kamra weighed in on this provision for the actress and tweeted, “I am wondering how a strong woman like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...”

Kamra’s comment came after Kangana posted a tweet stating, “Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make-believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion...”