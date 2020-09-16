'In a democracy, constitution must protect a revolutionary voice': Kangana lashes out at Kunal Kamra

Earlier this month, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted 'Y-plus' category security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut ahead of her return to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
The Y-plus category central cover entails the deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee round the clock.
Comedian Kunal Kamra weighed in on this provision for the actress and tweeted, “I am wondering how a strong woman like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...”
Kamra’s comment came after Kangana posted a tweet stating, “Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make-believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion...”
The comedian quote-tweeted the same and wrote, “Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV”
The comment didn’t sit well with Ranaut, who is a follower of spiritual leader Sadhguru.
She hit back and wrote, “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT.”
When Kamra countered this statement by asking about her having Y-security, Kangana wrote, “In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation.”
Replying to Kangana, Kunal wrote, "New definition of revolutionary - 1) Call Karan Johar an idiot 2) Selectively attack the government of a single state 3) Consume Jagga ka Hagga for spiritual depth 4) Join the “casteless” upper-caste casteist tribe Aur bhi dukh hai zamane main BJP ki mohabbat ke siva..."
Kangana courted controversy when she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Her reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.
