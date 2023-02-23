Sanjay Raut death threat: Thane ex-mayor presses defamation charges against Sena [UBT] leader

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut claimed that he has threat to life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, he was booked by Thane police under relevant sections for defamation.

Thane's Kapurbavdi police registered a case against the Rajya Sabha MP based on a complaint by former mayor of Thane, Meenkashi Shinde. She lodged a complaint saying that allegations Raut levelled against MP Shrikant Shinde were falsified.

An NDTV report stated that Raut has been charged under sections in the Indian Penal Code corresponding to defamation, false charges, promoting enmity, insulting for breach of peace and statements for public mischief.

Meenakshi was quoted in a Times of India report saying that she believes Raut is mentally disturbed which is prompting him to make defamatory comments.

Pooja Thakur files plaint

Raut, who claimed Shrikant Shinde had hired a goon from Thane called Raja Thakur, faces another defamation charge.

Pooja Thakur, the alleged goon's wife, filed a complaint with the Kapurbavdi police saying that Raut has made false claims about her husband being a goon. She told media that Raut had no right to speak about her husband in a derogatory manner.

Sanjay Raut claims threat to life

On February 21, Sanjay Raut wrote letters to Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police commissioner saying that he has received death threats from Shinde group.

He also alleged that Shrikant had hired Thane-based mafia don Raja Thakur to kill him.

The police had visited his residence and recorded statements meanwhile he reportedly was given increased security after Fadnavis took cognisance of his complaint. CM Shinde has also assured of fair probe in the incident.

