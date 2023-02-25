Sanjay Raut death threat: Now, defamation complaint against Shiv Sena [UBT] leader in Beed

Sanjay Raut | File

Mumbai: Based on Shiv Sena's Beed district unit chief, a case of defamation was registered against Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut, police officials told on Friday.

The police official said that the case was filed based on complaint filed by Shiv Sena Beed district chief on Thursday.

On February 21, Raut claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, MP Shrikant Shinde had hired a goon from Thane to eliminate him. Since his claims, there have been a furore in the political circles.

The FIR filed in Beed is second against Raut in connection with the allegation. Thane's former corporator Meenakshi Shinde on Wednesday filed a complaint with Kapurbawdi police against defamation.

Meanwhile, the alleged goon Raja Thakur, his wife has also submitted a plaint to Kapurbawdi police against Raut for falsified claims. An irate Pooja Thakur told in her media statement that Sanjay Raut had no right to call her husband a goon.

FIR in Beed

On the basis of the complaint lodged at the at Beed city police station, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Rajya Sabha member under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 and 501 (both pertaining to defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and others, the official said.

Probe into the case is on, he said.

Read Also Thane: Former TMC mayor Meenakshi Shinde lodges defamation case against MP Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut's claims

Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, febaruary 21 claimed that his life is in danger and in a letter to Thane police commissioner, he wrote that Shrikant Shinde, MP from Kalyan, had hired a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur to kill him.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut wrote in the letter.

With agency inputs