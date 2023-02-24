Mumbai: City-wide protests against Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena took an aggressive stand against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday. Party workers hit the streets against Raut’s sensational allegations against CM’s son Shrikant Shinde. Raut had alleged that the MP had given a contract to a local goon to attack him. In protest, supporters of the Shinde faction held ‘jode maro’ (beat by shoes) protest in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Protests were seen in Borivali, Kandivali, Mulund, Dadar, Thane, Dombivali and Panvel. All the protests were led by MP Rahul Shewale, MLAs Prakash Surve and Mangesh Kudalkar, and party leaders Naresh Mhaske, Rajesh More and Mahendra Dalavi, among others.

Legal action has also been initiated against Raut in Thane. CM Shinde said that if the allegations are found baseless, strict action would be initiated against Raut.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)