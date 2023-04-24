Mumbai: BJP doesn’t want Shinde govt to survive in Maharashtra, preparations on to remove CM, claims Raut | FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the fire in Maharashtra politics with Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut's 'death warrant' jibe against Shinde-Fadnavis govt, another controversial comment by Raut is making the headlines.

As per an Indian Express report, in a response to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's comments, Raut said that preparations are on to remove CM Eknath Shinde as the state head as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want this govt to survive any longer. As per Sanjay Raut, the saffron party has realised that the govt in Maharashtra is causing damages to the party.

Bhujbal had said that the current government in Maharashtra is not under any threat, but serious talks on in Delhi to change the chief minister.

Sanjay Raut's 'death warrant' jibe

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

Talking to reporters, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for court's order and expecting that justice will be done.

The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against the Thackeray leadership.

Govt will collapse in 15-20 days

"The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in February.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.

Shinde later tied-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra.