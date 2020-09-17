Sanjay Raut asks govt to reconsider decision to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the government to reconsider its decision to privatise the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai, saying it would be a loss of a national property.

Raising the issue as part of a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Raut said everyone knows that the economic situation of the country is serious. After demonetisation, the country is faced with the coronavirus pandemic, and the situation is such that the GDP as well as the RBI are "bankrupt", he said.

In such a backdrop, Raut said the government has decided to put the Railways, Air India, and LIC on the block. "There is a very big sale. JNPT has also been put on sale," he said The member of the Shiv Sena, which is running a coalition government in Maharashtra along with Congress and NCP, said giving this important port to private players would be big loss of a national property. He pointed out that the JNPT is also very important from the view point of national security.

Raut said with privatisation of JNPT, about 7,000 acre valuable land would also go in the hands of private players. He said the JNPT provides employment to a large number of people and privatisation would lead to retrenchments. "I believe the government should not privatise JNPT," Raut said.