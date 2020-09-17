Fight against COVID isn't a political one, it is battle to save lives: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Many patients in Maharashtra are recovering from COVID-19 and the fight is against the infection and not a political one, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday.

Raut's statement comes after the comments made by Union Health Minister in which he had cited that the maximum number of infected cases were being reported from Maharashtra.

"My mother and my brother are infected with COVID. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated the efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising Maharashtra govt yesterday," Raut said in the Rajya Sabha.