Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra use toy bulldozer to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut

The tussle between the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has not been hidden from anyone. The war of words turned ugly after Raut called the actress "haramkhor" on live television.

Moreover, Kangana and Shiv Sena's Twitter war was purportedly met with vendetta politics after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the actress' Bandra office for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions.

This all took place after Ranaut's critical remarks on Mumbai. She had equated the 'City of Dreams' with ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took a dig at the actress on Sunday. Kamra posted a picture on the microblogging site and captioned it, "Best podcast shoot ever." In the picture, Raut and the stand-up comedian can be seen holding a toy bulldozer in their hands.