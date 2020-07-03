Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be called for enquiry

Bandra Police has called Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record a statement in connection to the suicide investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34. While Bhansali is yet to visit the police station, director Shekhar Kapoor is also likely to be called to record a statement this week.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) said, the 'Padmaavat' director has been called in to record a statement to probe the professional rivalry angle in connection to Rajput's suicide. "We have asked Bhansali to come down to the station and are yet to record his statement. Meanwhile, another director Shekar Kapoor will also be called for questioning," said DCP Trimukhe.

After Rajput hanged himself to death on June 14 at his Bandra residence, social media was rife with allegations that he died of depression after being dropped out of films in the past. According to reports, during the time Rajput was battling with depression, Bhansali had allegedly forcibly dropped him out of the director's films as he had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films.

Till now, police have recorded statements of nearly 30 people in connection to Rajput's suicide, including his parents, staff, roommate, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, co-star Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chhabra and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma. Police will also call Shekhar Kapoor to record a statement, said DCP Trimukhe.

On June 14, the 'Kai Po Che' actor committed suicide by hanging himself to death at his Bandra residence. It was revealed during the investigation that Rajput was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment at the Hinduja Hospital. Police are yet to record the statement of the doctor who was treating Rajput.