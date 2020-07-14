Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress 'for anti-party activities'

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Jha, earlier in the day had tweeted, "For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent."

Jha's suspension comes hours after Sachin Pilot was sacked from his post as PCC chief and Deputy CM of Rajasthan.

Earlier, last month, Congress announced that it would be dropping Sanjay Jha as 'AICC spokesperson'.

After being removed as spokesperson, Jha had resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).