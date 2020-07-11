Sanitation worker found hanging inside BMC cabin

A 23-year-old man working as a sanitation worker was found hanging inside a chowky for sanitation workers at Agripada on Friday. The man has been identified as Vishal Chavhan a resident of Charni Road and was a contract labour, police said.

According to the police, Chavhan had reported to work on Friday, however, he left at around 12 noon saying he was not feeling well and went to a chowky meant for sanitation workers at Agripada. Around 2 pm when the other workers came they found him hanging to a ceiling fan with a cable wire. He was rushed to Nair hospital where he was declared dead before admission. An Accidental Death Report has been registered said an official.