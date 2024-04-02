 Sangli Drug Bust: Mumbai Crime Branch Traces Down Prime Suspect Pravin Alias Nagesh Ramachandra Shinde
During a raid on March 25 at a drug manufacturing unit in Irali village, Sangli, the police seized 126.141 kg of MDMA worth Rs252.28 crore.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 01:34 AM IST
In the ongoing probe into the Sangli drug factory case, the Mumbai crime branch has found that the prime suspect, Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde, 34, purchased 12 acres of land in December 2023 for Rs1 crore after selling narcotics. The property, registered under the name of his associate, Vasudev Laxman Jadhav, 34, is now subject to seizure by the police.

Based on new intelligence, a police team from Unit 7 of the crime branch has returned to Sangli to investigate another alleged mephedrone (MDMA) lab believed to be operated by Shinde’s associate. Shinde and his accomplice had previously operated a lab in the area to manufacture narcotics before acquiring the land. 

Major Drug Seizure: Raid Unveils Multi-Crore Cash And MDMA Stash

On March 30, a raid conducted at the residence of Shinde’s friend in Bhiwandi also led to the recovery of Rs3.46 crore in cash. Shinde confessed that he had parked the earnings from contraband sales at his friend’s house. Shinde’s friend has not been implicated in the crime yet. This recent seizure has brought the total impounded assets to a staggering Rs256 crore.

During a raid on March 25 at a drug manufacturing unit in Irali village, Sangli, the police seized 126.141 kg of MDMA worth Rs252.28 crore. Ten suspects, including Shinde, were arrested in connection with the case.

