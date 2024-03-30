Sangli Drug Bust: ₹3.46 Crore Recovered From House Of Kingpin’s Friend | FPJ

The main accused Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde (34) earned Rs 3.46 crore by selling mephedrone (MD) manufactured in a factory in Irali village of Sangli district. The police have seized this money from the house of Shinde's friend. Crime Branch Unit 7 raided the friend's house and seized this amount. Thus, the amount of property seized in the crime has reached Rs 256 crore.

The team of Unit Seven of the Crime Branch busted a drug-making racket in Sangli and seized 126.141 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 252.28 crore. The Crime Branch has arrested ten accused including Shinde in this case and is interrogating them. During the interrogation of accused Shinde by the Crime Branch, he confessed that he had kept the money of more than three crores earned by selling drugs at the house of one of his friends in Bhiwandi.

The Crime Branch team raided the house on Friday and seized a total of Rs 3.46 crore. When the crime branch inquired about Shinde's friend, he needed money a few months ago. Shinde had helped him at that time. After that, Shinde had given the bag full of money to him to keep for a few days. He was going to carry this bag. However, the crime branch caught him before that.

Accused Shinde was making and selling MD drugs in a factory in Sangli for the last eight months. How many drugs did he actually make and sell and where did he keep or invest the money earned from its sale? The crime branch is investigating this.

Praveen Shinde, who is a resident of Sangli, has passed 10th from Uttar Pradesh and took training to make MD from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh two years ago. After this, he started making and selling drugs by setting up a factory to make MD drugs in Sangli. The Crime Branch has so far seized 126 kg 641.5 grams of MD worth Rs 252.28 crore, 25.07 grams of gold jewellery, a Skoda company car used in the crime and Rs 3.62 crore in cash.

On February 16, the Crime Branch arrested a woman selling drugs in Kurla and based on her information, three more people were arrested. During interrogation of these four arrested persons, it was revealed that there was a drug factory in Sangli district. The Crime Branch raided this factory on Monday.