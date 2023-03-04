Sandeep Deshpande attack: MNS disgruntled at Sena-BJP’s apathy | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders are disgruntled after the BJP-Shiv Sena’s cold response to attack on Sandeep Deshpande. After apparent bonhomie between Raj Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, MNS leaders were expecting a stronger response to the incident. Deshpande was attacked by four persons on Friday morning in Dadar.

Party had expected strong reaction

Ahead of the BMC polls, Raj Thackeray has shared the stage at various events with both Shinde and Fadnavis. Deshpande is MNS spokesperson and has consistently supported the State Government on a number of issues. Therefore, the party expected a strong reaction after the attack. Even though the MNS chief went to visit Deshpande in hospital, none of the big leaders from the Shinde camp or the BJP was seen.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by Nitesh Rane but received feeble response from others. A senior MNS leader said, “It was disappointing. We have been vocal against Uddhav Thackeray recently. This is helping the government. But when our spokesperson was attacked, they were not similarly active.”

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four persons for the attack and are trying to ascertain if the incident was premeditated.