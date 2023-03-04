Mumbai Police detain two for attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande

Sandeep Deshpande | File

The Mumbai Police have detained two persons in connection with the attack on the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesman Sandeep Deshpande when he was on a morning walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, officials said here on Saturday.

Soon after the attack, which occurred about 7 am on Friday, the Mumbai Police Department filed a report and formed at least six teams to investigate the incident, which sparked a major political uproar.

The police also scanned through CCTV footage before they zeroed in on two suspects who had been identified and apprehended earlier on Saturday in the Bhandup suburb.

Deshpande battered with rod

Deshpande was allegedly pursued by one of the accused before being battered with a rod and cricket stumps, which they later dumped before fleeing from the scene.

He suffered severe injuries to his arms and legs, including a fracture, and was brought to the neighbouring Hinduja Hospital, where he was treated and discharged a few hours later, with one arm in a sling.

"I am not scared by this assault. Everybody knows who is behind it," a defiant Deshpande said without taking names.

A party leader Santosh Dhuri said the motive of the attack was not clear, but it was well-planned as the assailants, believed to be around four, sported face masks and had come prepared with the weapons to isolate and fatally harm Deshpande.

MNS President Raj Thackeray, his son Amit and other senior leaders visited the hospital and later his home to enquire after the health of Deshpande, known for his fiery views on various issues.

Attack well planned

