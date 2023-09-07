Sanatan Dharma Row: Shiv Sena UBT Faces Dilemma Amid Udaynidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo courtesy: X

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) is finding itself in an embarrassing position with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin coming to the defense of his son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udayanidhi has kicked off a nationwide storm by calling for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

Alliance Dynamics

CM Stalin is a part of the INDIA alliance whose third conclave was hosted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) recently in Mumbai. Among all the 28 parties that are a part of the opposition alliance, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is the only one committed to a saffron agenda.

With Stalin Sr standing by his son, he has made it difficult for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to be in alliance with the DMK.

If the Shiv Sena (UBT) does not condemn the anti-Hindu remarks, then the BJP is certain to make a big issue of it.

CM Stalin's Clarification

M.K. Stalin claimed that his son did not call for genocide "as distorted by the BJP."

In a statement released in Chennai on Thursday, the CM maintained that Udaynidhi only called for an end to discrimination. He expressed his disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers for ignoring facts and putting out a fake narrative.

The already tense situation has been further exacerbated by another DMK leader A. Raja , on Thursday, comparing Sanatana Dharma with ``AIDs and Leprosy."

VHP's Reaction

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has instructed its cadres to file FIRs against Udhayanidhi at all police stations of Mumbai for "hurting Hindu sentiments."

A spokesperson for the VHP Sriraj Nair said his organisation will not take the gross insult to Hinduism lying down.