Salt departement red flags road work on Bhayandar land

Bhayandar: In a major cause of worry for commuters and also a setback for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the ongoing widening and concreting of road work between the Netaji Bose Municipal Stadium in Bhayandar West and Uttan has hit a roadblock.

Operating under the aegis of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, the salt department, which owns large tracts of salt pan land in the region, has sought monetary compensation in the form of the prevailing market rates, to hand over and allow the road construction work on the central government-owned property.

This is apart from the demand of adequate compensation to traditional salt cultivators and rehabilitation of workers engaged in salt cultivation.

“The amount runs into crores and is not viable for the municipal corporation. We have requested the state government authorities, which in turn will seek the central government’s nod to hand over the land free of cost. We are hoping for a positive response as it’s a public oriented infrastructure work,” said executive engineer Deepak Khambit.

Due to the presence of landmarks and tourist attractions like Essel World, Pagoda and the judicial academy, the Bhayandar-Uttan road has been witnessing a significant rise in vehicular movement.