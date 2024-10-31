Salman Khan Threat Case: Bandra Man Arrested For ₹2 Crore Extortion Demand, Death Threats To Actor

The accused Azam Mohammed Mustafa | FPJ

Mumbai: A man who issued death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 2 crore has been arrested in Bandra by the Worli Police. The accused has been identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra East.

The Worli Police have registered a case under sections 354(2) and 308(4) of the BNS. Earlier, on October 17, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message demanding ₹5 crore from actor Salman Khan to settle a longstanding feud with Lawrence Bishnoi. Allegedly sent by a member of Bishnoi's gang, the message warned that if Salman failed to pay, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddique, who was recently murdered. In this case, a vegetable seller was previously arrested from Jharkhand.

According to the police, the accused, Azam Mohammad Mustafa, is unemployed and lives in Bandra East. Police have seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime. On October 29, around 10:14 a.m., a WhatsApp message was sent from the number 8291489124 to the Worli Traffic Control helpline at 8454999999.

The message read as follows: "Ye ek mazak nahi hai baba siddiqui ko kaise khatam kiya agla nishana Zeeshan... Siddiqui hai aur Salman Khan ko bhi same tarah goli mar di jaegi. Salman Khan aur Zeeshan Siddique ko 2 cr rupee dene bolo agar jaan bachana hai toh. Usko mazak mein mat lena ya koi jake 31 October ke din pata chal jayega. Warning to Zeeshan Siddique and Salman Khan."

Following this threat, a case was registered at Worli Police Station. During the investigation, police reviewed the accused's mobile records (CDR). Using investigative techniques, officers discreetly monitored the suspect’s locality and gathered crucial information about his activities, leading to his arrest in Bandra.

Read Also Salman Khan threat email case: Mumbai police confirms mail was sent by Goldy Brar

The accused was presented in the holiday court at Shindewadi on October 30, where he was remanded to police custody until October 31. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Katkar from Worli Police Station stated that further investigation is ongoing, with technical reports being collected for additional details.