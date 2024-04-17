Salman Khan House Firing: Security Lapses Raise Concerns

Actor Salman Khan would have been a sitting duck early on April 14, when two motorcycleborne men opened fire with a 7.62mm SLR at his first-floor sea-facing residence in Galaxy Apartments, which is close to the road in Bandra west.

What is surprising is that even though the actor has been on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for several years, with his security being upgraded to Y category recently, not even a constable was present at the building on Sunday when the duo closed in.

The two suspects had done a surveillance of the building thrice in the recent past and it is a mystery how they were privy to the fact that, at that particular hour, Salman was unguarded. It is unclear if any local gang had provided logistical support to the shooters.

When asked about this, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam said on Tuesday that his department was not detailed to provide security to the actor. It is learnt that the bodyguard branch has been asked to explain the absence of its men at the site. The Bandra police have also come in for criticism, for failing to patrol the sensitive area.