Saket Gokhle Health Update: 'Will be out of the ICU by tonight,' says RTI activist

RTI activist Saket Gokhle on Thursday said that he will be out of the intensive care unit (ICU) by tonight after "all his cardiac parameters were normal" and also his COVID-19 test was negative.

"Health update: I’ll be out of ICU by tonight & all my cardiac parameters are normal. Covid test is also negative. A bit of observation & then good to go home," Gokhale tweeted.

Gokhale said he had sudden chest pain and breathlessness on Monday evening after which he was rushed to a hospital. "Turns out it was a cardiac incident (aka. mild heart attack)," he said. "I’ve been in the ICU (& got 15 mins of phone usage today) so wanted to update that I’m fine now, will be out of the ICU by tonight & then home after a short observation period," he wrote on Instagram.