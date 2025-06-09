 Sahar Police Detain 23-Year-Old Man At Mumbai Airport With Forged Seaman's Book While Trying To Fly To Istanbul
Vikas Kushwah, 23, was held on June 5 at around 3.30 am by the immigration authorities. He was handed over to the police, who have filed a case of cheating.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Sahar Police Detain 23-Year-Old Man At Mumbai Airport With Forged Seaman's Book While Trying To Fly To Istanbul | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar police have detained a man for allegedly using a forged Seaman’s Book and attempting to travel from Mumbai to Istanbul via Bahrain.

Vikas Kushwah, 23, was held on June 5 at around 3.30 am by the immigration authorities. He was handed over to the police, who have filed a case of cheating. As per the FIR, Kushwah, a resident of UP, arrived at the Mumbai airport to travel to Istanbul. He submitted his passport, boarding pass, ship joining letter, and e-migrant letter for verification at the immigration counter. However, the immigration officer noticed that page four of his Seaman’s Book contained sign-on and sign-off stamps.

