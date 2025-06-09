Sahar Police Detain 23-Year-Old Man At Mumbai Airport With Forged Seaman's Book While Trying To Fly To Istanbul | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar police have detained a man for allegedly using a forged Seaman’s Book and attempting to travel from Mumbai to Istanbul via Bahrain.

Vikas Kushwah, 23, was held on June 5 at around 3.30 am by the immigration authorities. He was handed over to the police, who have filed a case of cheating. As per the FIR, Kushwah, a resident of UP, arrived at the Mumbai airport to travel to Istanbul. He submitted his passport, boarding pass, ship joining letter, and e-migrant letter for verification at the immigration counter. However, the immigration officer noticed that page four of his Seaman’s Book contained sign-on and sign-off stamps.

However, his passport did not have the corresponding in and out stamps. Kushwah’s interrogation revealed that he had paid Rs 35,000 to an agent named Rajkumar, who arranged fake stamps and facilitated a job for him in 2014. Last year, he allegedly managed to obtain fake stamps again in his Seaman’s Book and travelled abroad for work, but returned in June. This time, he managed to get fake stamps from a company named MT Rangar, but the forgery was detected by the immigration officer.