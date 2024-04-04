Sadanand Kadam Demolishes Illegal Portion Of Dapoli Resort After Bombay HC's Order

Sadanand Kadam | FPJ

Ratnagiri: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab's aide Sadanand Kadam has started the demolition of the alleged unauthorised portion of a resort in Ratnagiri following an assurance given to Bombay High Court, officials said on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating an alleged money laundering case connected to the construction of the Sai Resort at Dapoli. The work of demolition of the resort's third floor started on Tuesday and will go on for the next three-four days, a police official said.

Sadanand Kadam's Arrest In Money Laundering Case

Kadam, who was arrested in the money laundering case and later granted bail, recently assured the court that he will demolish unauthorised portion at his own expenses.

In January last year, the ED attached the Sai Resort, valued at more than Rs10 crore, as part of a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister Anil Parab and others.

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by the Union environment and forest ministry against Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort and others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, and a connected police case against the former minister and others for deceiving and causing loss to the state government of Maharashtra. The ED had claimed that Parab in connivance with Kadam got illegal permission from the local sub-divisional office for converting the agriculture-only land into one for non-agricultural use, and constructed a resort in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.