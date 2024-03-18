Dapoli Resort Case: Sadanand Kadam Files Affidavit Stating To Demolish Unauthorised Portion

Sadanand Kadam | FPJ

Mumbai: Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court on Monday stating that he will demolish the second floor of the Sai resort in Khed, Ratnagiri district, in a month i.e. by April 15.

The affidavit was pursuant to Hc directions last week asking him to place on affidavit that he would demolish the excess and unauthorised portion of the resort which was allegedly in violation of the norms, at his own expenses.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Kadam challenging the demolition notice issued by the additional collector on December 6, 2023. Justice Madhav Jamdar also asked Kadam to file an undertaking saying that if he fails in the other petition challenging the order of the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), then he will demolish the entire structure.

Kadam has filed a separate petition which is pending hearing a division bench challenging the demolition order passed by MOEFCC under the Environment (Protection) Act. Justice Jamdar has kept the matter for checking compliance on April 17.

During the earlier hearing, Kadam’s advocate had argued that the actions against Kadam are mala fide and there are several illegal structures constructed in violation of the CRZ Notification.

The court hence directed the state government to file an affidavit giving details of actions taken against other structures violating CRZ violations in entire Maharashtra by the next date.

The property was purchased in February 2007 by five partners, including Kadam and Vijay Bhosale. A dispute arose between them, which was settled through consent terms in May 2017. Thereafter Bhosale retired from the firm.

The sub-divisional officer, in August 2021, granted non-agricultural (NA) permission for the property to be developed into a resort. However, based on a private complaint filed by Bhosale, Kadam received a show cause notice on October 26, 2023, that he breached the NA permission.

Subsequently, the NA permission was revoked On November 24, 2023. Despite Kadam filing an appeal against it, the demolition notice was issued.