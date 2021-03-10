Sachin Vaze to be transferred from Mumbai crime branch to ensure fair probe into Mansukh Hiren's death: Anil Deshmukh

Mansukh Hiren was in possession of the SUV which was found with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiren's possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiren's body was found in a creek last Friday in neighbouring Thane.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded action against API Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of Hiren.

"We will take appropriate action against Vaze if he is involved in his death," Deshmukh said in the Council on Wednesday.