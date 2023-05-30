 Saamana claims 22 MLAs, 9 MPs unhappy with BJP, want to leave CM Shinde's Shiv Sena
The Saamana, on Monday, said Gajanan Kirtikar, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena, known for raising slogans like "Hum Hi Shiv Sena," has openly voiced his discontentment with the behavior exhibited by the BJP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The Shiv Sena (UBT) party's official publication, Saamana, has claimed that a group of Shiv Sena leaders, including 22 MLAs and nine Lok Sabha MPs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are discontented with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressing their desire to part ways with the party.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, a group of legislators has been in contact with his party, expressing their desire to leave the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Their decision stems from the lack of development observed in their respective constituencies.

Kirtikar had accused the BJP of discrimination, indicating that all was not well in the alliance. “We are 13 MPs and we are now part of the NDA and we expect the issues related to our constituencies to be resolved on a priority basis. But we don't see that happening," he had said.

Kirtikar asserted that his party aspires to contest in 22 Lok Sabha seats within the state.

“Self-respect and respect cannot be bought with money, it has been proved once again. Kirtikar claimed that his party would like to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It means that they have asked for the seats from the BJP. However, the BJP is not even ready to give five-seven seats to this group,” Saamana stated.

