‘Runner’ to wait inside HSC centres after delivering question papers

But this year, the runner will have to wait inside the examination centre from the time of delivery until the examination is over, according to Sandeep Sangve, Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division. Sangve said, “The runner will have to wait at the examination centre till the examination is over. As nobody is allowed to use mobile phones inside centres, the assistant custodian too will have no access to mobile phones. This will prevent any paper leaks through mobile applications or social media.”

Two special flying squads have been initiated for the Mumbai region. Sangve added, “We have deployed teams of flying squads at nine levels for Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Mumbai districts. We have two special flying squads for the Mumbai region alone, which will further disseminate and break into smaller teams for specific areas.”

Teachers invigilating HSC board exams revealed that students were on the lookout for different ways to cheat and mobile phones have only made it easier and faster. Janhavi Nikam, a teacher, said, “We do not know how students manage to cheat or get leaked question papers because every year, we impose strict rules and disallow the use of mobile phones. Yet there are discrepancies.”