‘Runner’ to wait inside HSC centres after delivering question papers

For the first time, the ‘runner‘ or the assistant custodian who delivers the question papers to the centre conducting the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination, will have to remain at the centre, without access to their mobile phone. This move is in order to curb paper leaks, as the most common mode of such leaks is through photographs of question papers being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media sites.
Until now, runners would carry bundles of question papers and deliver it to examination centres, after which, they were at liberty to use their mobile phones and step out of the centre. This provided them with ample scope to ensure ‘paper leaks’ using their mobile phones.
But this year, the runner will have to wait inside the examination centre from the time of delivery until the examination is over, according to Sandeep Sangve, Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division. Sangve said, “The runner will have to wait at the examination centre till the examination is over. As nobody is allowed to use mobile phones inside centres, the assistant custodian too will have no access to mobile phones. This will prevent any paper leaks through mobile applications or social media.”
Two special flying squads have been initiated for the Mumbai region. Sangve added, “We have deployed teams of flying squads at nine levels for Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Mumbai districts. We have two special flying squads for the Mumbai region alone, which will further disseminate and break into smaller teams for specific areas.”
Teachers invigilating HSC board exams revealed that students were on the lookout for different ways to cheat and mobile phones have only made it easier and faster. Janhavi Nikam, a teacher, said, “We do not know how students manage to cheat or get leaked question papers because every year, we impose strict rules and disallow the use of mobile phones. Yet there are discrepancies.”
Students are warned by the state board not to indulge in cheating. Krishnakumar Patil, in-charge chairman, MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “Last year, we had a student who stuck a Rs 500-note to the answer sheet and wrote a note to the examiner. We warn students not to indulge in any such acts.”
Around 3.39 lakh students will appear for the HSC (Class 12) board examinations, which begin from February 18 and end on March 23, 2020.
Past leaks of question papers
In 2019, the question papers of five subjects — Algebra, Geometry, Science 1, Science 2 and the Social Sciences — of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination were leaked on WhatsApp and other social media platforms between 10.05am and 10.15am, an hour before the exam was scheduled.
HSC exam factsheet
* Number of students appearing: 3,39,014
* Students with special needs: 1,919
* Examination centres: 609
* Colleges involved: 1,313
