SSC, HSC students can seek help to cope up with exam stress

Mumbai: Students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations can now seek counselling to deal and cope up with examination stress. The online counselling help will be available every day during examinations from 8am to 8pm.

Students often face examination stress or have negative thoughts which affects their performance, claimed Ashok Bhosale, Secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division. Bhosale said, "Students often undergo a lot of stress due to the pressure of examinations. Counsellors can help them relax and have a clear mind during examinations."

Parents revealed students need emotional and psychological support during examinations. Jezaz Husain, a parent said, "Students are often scared when they appear for SSC board examinations because it is their first time. It is better if they get professional help from counsellors."

The state board has also informed parents and students not to address academic queries or examination related procedures to the counsellors. Students will appear for HSC (Class 12) board examinations from February 18 to March 18 while students from SSC (Class 10) board will appear from March 3 to March 23, 2020.

Contact numbers of counsellors are: 8421741931, 7249005260, 9619248229, 9356056300,

9766698537, 9987318490, 9673121535, 8387501892, 9356089569.