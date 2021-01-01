Rubina Memon will step outside jail after 13 years; gets parole to attend daughter's wedding

Observing that the "human rights" of her daughter must be considered, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted seven days' parole to terror convict Rubina Memon, the sister-in-law of the deceased terrorist Yakub Memon, to attend her daughter's wedding and other related ceremonies. The HC has asked her to deposit Rs one lakh towards the police bandobast charges.
