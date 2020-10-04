RTE admissions under waiting list extended till October 8

Mumbai: In an attempt to accommodate and give an opportunity to more students, the Right to Education (RTE) admissions under the waiting list prepared by the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be conducted till October 8. The civic body has directed schools to display the number of vacant seats and allow parents to submit required documents through both online and offline mode.

Students and parents are given additional time considering the hurdles faced in lockdown. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "We have directed schools to submit list of vacant seats so that students on the waiting list can get a chance to secure admissions. Parents can submit necessary documents online or offline in respective schools."

Till date, over 3,138 students have been admitted in private unaided schools under Right to Education (RTE) admissions conducted by the BMC education department. The waiting list round which was supposed to start in mid-September will now be conducted till October 8.

Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for them.

This year, a total of 14,135 students applied for RTE admissions online in the Mumbai region, out of which 5,371 were selected in the first lottery round and 1,328 via waiting list. Out of the selected, around 3,088 students have been given provisional admissions while 3,138 students have confirmed admissions, as per BMC RTE admission online statistics data on October 3, 2020. This year, around 7,069 seats are vacant in 367 schools in Mumbai region for RTE admissions.