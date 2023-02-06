RSS: 'Bhagwat's casteism remark being distorted'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File photo

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat's reported statement on Sunday blaming Brahmins for casteism in Hinduism created a huge controversy. Bhagwat was speaking at a function at the Ravindra Natya Mandir Hall, Prabhadevi, on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti. However, the RSS quickly clarified on Monday that the sarsangchalak's statement was badly distorted.

Senior RSS leader Sunil Ambekar said Bhagwat had used the word “pandits” which meant “vidwans” or scholars. He explained that Bhagwat had observed that some pandits spoke of caste-based divides claiming that their views had the sanction of Shastras. “It was a lie,” Ambekar said quoting Bhagwat. There was no religious sanction for casteist divisions. He said Bhagwat had talked of divinity within every human being.

The RSS, which has traditionally been branded as a Brahminical organisation, had made conscious efforts to change this perception. “Many of its cadres and leaders come from non-Brahmanical backgrounds. The late sarsanghchalak Raju Bhaiyya himself was a non-Brahmin," an RSS leader observed on condition of anonymity.

The Sangh had also launched a massive “samarasta” programme with a view to encompass all sections of Hindu society in a bid to achieve Hindu consolidation. The Sangh had also set in motion a nationwide programme for the inclusion of Adivasis in the Hindu mainstream. In fact, Bhagwat had earlier stated that the DNA of both Hindus and Muslims are the same.

Casteism has been a major hurdle in the RSS's campaign for Hindu consolidation. In a feat of social engineering, the Sangh has initiated several outreach programmes to bring the backward castes within its fold.

