Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries launches India's first hydrogen ICE truck with Ashok Leyland

The trucks which can reduce both noise and costs, along with air pollution, are as good as diesel-powered vehicles when it comes to performance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
The Indian government has already earmarked Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition in its Union Budget 2023, with an eye on achieving net-zero carbon emission status. Out of this Rs 19,700 crore has been set aside for India's quest to become a hub for green hydrogen, and the Railway Minister has also promised a hydrogen train by the end of this year. As India eyes green mobility in all walks of life, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance India Limited has launched the country's first hydrogen powered truck.

Reliance worked with Hinduja-owned Ashok Leyland, India's leading truckmaker, to develop the hydrogen internal combustion engine. The technology which ensures emissions close to zero, was flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. The trucks which can reduce both noise and costs, along with air pollution, are as good as diesel-powered vehicles when it comes to performance.

The hydrogen vehicle can pave the way for green mobility in the supply chain, and can also accelerate RIL's journey towards achieving net-zero status by 2035. Before this, Ashok Leyland, as well as Tata have unveiled their respective versions of hydrogen-driven trucks at the Auto Expo 2023.

Hydrogen internal combustion engines consist of the same components as diesel and natural gas engines, and work on the same cycle. These can be developed by making simple tweaks to the traditional engines, and hence reduce costs and emissions, while maintaining the same performance. Not only will this allow companies to go green, but will also reduce logistics costs.

