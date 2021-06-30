Tata Motors bags order for 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has bagged an order for 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The auto major noted that IOCL had invited bids for supply of the hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses in December 2020.

All 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), it added.

In addition to supplying the buses, the auto maker would also collaborate with IOCL's Research and Development Centre to undertake projects and collectively study further the potential of fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

This will be done by jointly testing, maintaining and operating these buses for public transport in real-world conditions in Delhi-NCR. The buses will be refuelled by hydrogen, generated and dispensed by IOCL.