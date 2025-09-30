Greenleaf Envirotech IPO Opens, Know GMP, Price, Lot Size, Timeline & Financials; Details Inside

IPO Opening and Key Details | Greenleaf Envirotech IPO Size.

Mumbai: Greenleaf Envirotech’s IPO is a fixed-price issue of Rs 21.90 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 13 lakh shares worth Rs 17.82 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3 lakh shares worth Rs 4.08 crore.

Greenleaf Envirotech IPO Timeline

The IPO is open for subscription from September 30, 2025, and will close on October 6, 2025. Share allotment is expected on October 7, and listing is likely on October 9, on the NSE SME platform.

Greenleaf Envirotech IPO Price Band & Lot Size

The share price has been fixed at Rs 136 per share. The minimum lot size is 1,000 shares. Retail investors must apply for at least 2 lots (2,000 shares) costing Rs 2,72,000. For HNI investors, the minimum application is 3 lots (3,000 shares) worth Rs 4,08,000.

About Greenleaf Envirotech Limited

Greenleaf Envirotech offers Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and turnkey solutions for wastewater treatment projects. It mainly focuses on Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP). The company handles everything from design to maintenance.

Its main business segments are wastewater treatment solutions, environment lab and consulting services, and fire safety services. It operates a modern lab in Surat, Gujarat. In the last 3 years, it completed 31 projects and is currently working on 17.

Financial Performance of Greenleaf Envirotech

Greenleaf’s revenue rose from Rs 32.64 crore in FY24 to Rs 39.08 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) jumped by 106 percent , from Rs 2.28 crore to Rs 4.70 crore in the same period.

The company’s total assets grew from Rs 15.74 crore in FY24 to Rs 25.38 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased from Rs 3.66 crore to Rs 6.62 crore. Net worth rose to Rs 12.41 crore from Rs 7.71 crore. Reserves and surplus more than doubled from Rs 3.09 crore to Rs 7.79 crore. Notably, total debt decreased from Rs 5.13 crore to Rs 2.49 crore.

Use of IPO Funds

The company plans to use Rs 9 crore for working capital. It will spend Rs 1.86 crore on buying civil machinery and Rs 0.35 crore on lab equipment. It will also use Rs 1.35 crore to repay loans and Rs 2.66 crore for general corporate needs.

GMP (Grey Market Premium)

As of now, market analysts report that the GMP is zero, which means there are no listing gains expected currently in the grey market.

IPO Manager and Registrar

The book running lead manager is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., and the registrar is KFin Technologies Ltd.

