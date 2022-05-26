e-Paper Get App

RS polls: NCP's Praful Patel to file Rajya Sabha nomination on May 30

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
Praful Patel | Pic: AIFF

NCP leader Praful Patel will file his Rajya Sabha application on May 30.

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he and party colleague Sanjay Pawar will file their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, today.

Shiv Sena's Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be the party's second candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, Raut had said on Tuesday, in a clear snub to former MP Sambhaji Chhatrpati who was seeking support for his candidature.

