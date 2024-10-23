 RPI Leader Pravin Dhule Murder Case 2009: MBVV Cops Nab Accused From UP After 16 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRPI Leader Pravin Dhule Murder Case 2009: MBVV Cops Nab Accused From UP After 16 Years

RPI Leader Pravin Dhule Murder Case 2009: MBVV Cops Nab Accused From UP After 16 Years

The incident dates back to January, 2009 when a group of men barged into Dhule’s office and mounted a brutal assault on him and his colleagues.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
The accused with the police in UP. |

After remaining on the run for nearly 16-long years, an accused was finally arrested by the central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his alleged involvement in gunning down Republican Party of India (youth wing) leader- Pravin Dhule (29) in Nallasopara.

The incident dates back to January, 2009 when a group of men barged into Dhule’s office and mounted a brutal assault on him and his colleagues. Before fleeing the spot, the assailants whipped out a pistol and fired three bullets on Dhule which hit him on his neck and stomach. Dhule succumbed to the bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. The brazen daylight shootout which is believed was an act of revenge over a land dispute had sent shockwaves in the region.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of...
article-image

Apart from slapping charges under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered in this context at the Nalasopara police station. Officials attached to the erstwhile rural police had arrested twelve people for their alleged involvement in the crime. While two people were convicted by the sessions court in 2013, the other ten were let off due to lack of evidence as witnesses could not confirm their role in the murder.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Designates 12 Open Grounds For Firecracker Stalls With Strict Safety Guidelines...
article-image

However, one of their accomplices identified as-Vinod Budhikumar Singh alias Jhuri (46) had remained absconding despite repeated efforts by the police to arrest him. While re-investigating cold cases, a team under the supervision of police inspector-Rahul Raakh on the virtue of tip-offs provided by informers, learnt about Jhuri’s presence at his native village in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

FPJ Shorts
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge
Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge

A team led by API Dattray Sarak immediately left for UP and apprehended Jhuri from Achhawar village located in Gyanpur tehsil with the help of their local counterparts on Friday. Jhuri was brought back to the city on a transit remand and handed over to the Nallasopara police for further investigations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MVA Seat-Sharing Formula For Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress, NCP & Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena To...

MVA Seat-Sharing Formula For Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress, NCP & Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena To...

Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And...

Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special...

Mumbai: Parsi Panchayat And Colaba Church To Hold Memorial Events In Honour Of Ratan Tata On October...

Mumbai: Parsi Panchayat And Colaba Church To Hold Memorial Events In Honour Of Ratan Tata On October...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From...