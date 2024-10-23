RPI Leader Pravin Dhule Murder Case 2009: MBVV Cops Nab Accused From UP After 16 Years

The accused with the police in UP. |

After remaining on the run for nearly 16-long years, an accused was finally arrested by the central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his alleged involvement in gunning down Republican Party of India (youth wing) leader- Pravin Dhule (29) in Nallasopara.

The incident dates back to January, 2009 when a group of men barged into Dhule’s office and mounted a brutal assault on him and his colleagues. Before fleeing the spot, the assailants whipped out a pistol and fired three bullets on Dhule which hit him on his neck and stomach. Dhule succumbed to the bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. The brazen daylight shootout which is believed was an act of revenge over a land dispute had sent shockwaves in the region.

Apart from slapping charges under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered in this context at the Nalasopara police station. Officials attached to the erstwhile rural police had arrested twelve people for their alleged involvement in the crime. While two people were convicted by the sessions court in 2013, the other ten were let off due to lack of evidence as witnesses could not confirm their role in the murder.

However, one of their accomplices identified as-Vinod Budhikumar Singh alias Jhuri (46) had remained absconding despite repeated efforts by the police to arrest him. While re-investigating cold cases, a team under the supervision of police inspector-Rahul Raakh on the virtue of tip-offs provided by informers, learnt about Jhuri’s presence at his native village in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

A team led by API Dattray Sarak immediately left for UP and apprehended Jhuri from Achhawar village located in Gyanpur tehsil with the help of their local counterparts on Friday. Jhuri was brought back to the city on a transit remand and handed over to the Nallasopara police for further investigations.