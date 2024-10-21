Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Designates 12 Open Grounds For Firecracker Stalls With Strict Safety Guidelines Ahead Of Diwali

Firecracker stalls on a busy road in Mira Road | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In an attempt to ensure that lives of citizens are not put at risk this festive season the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) formulated a safety policy in context to mandating guidelines for sale of firecrackers at open grounds during Diwali.

The civic administration has identified twelve grounds across the twin-city which can accommodate around 100 stalls where firecracker vendors can carry out their trading activities in a safer environment.

The designated spots include-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, Royal Garden Ground (Bhayandar-west), Navghar Municipal School Ground, Jesal Park Chowpatty, Tendulkar Ground ( Bhayandar-east), police commissionerate ground, open space near Seven Eleven School, Balasahaeb Thackeray ground, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ground, Shanti Nagar (sector II and VI) ground and a private vacant plot in Mira village.

“Stalls will be permitted only after cross verifying safety measures which are mandatory under the relevant sections of the Indian Explosive Act. After all, it's the question of the safety of people which cannot be compromised.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

While a complete ban has been imposed on setting up of temporary firecracker stalls in public spaces including roads and footpaths of the twin-city, the vendors apart from opting for MBMC recommended spaces can also identify private land and standalone commercial establishments (non-residential areas) for setting up their shops, albeit proper permissions from the owner.

It is binding upon the fireworks stall owners to obtain no objection certificates (NOC) from the police, fire department and the district authorities. Only licensed traders are allowed to sell firecrackers from their shops.

However, oblivious to the impending dangers, hundreds of makeshift firecracker stalls which illegally pop-up on busy roads in the region ahead of Diwali have been brazenly playing with fire, every year.

The civic administration has also advised use of green fire crackers which are an eco-friendlier option owing to less noise and lower emission of smoke (minimising pollution).