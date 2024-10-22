 Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of Helping Her Redeem Reward Points Into Cash
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of Helping Her Redeem Reward Points Into Cash

Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of Helping Her Redeem Reward Points Into Cash

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a text message from an unknown number containing a link that claimed to help redeem reward points that she earned on the digital banking platform offered by a multinational public sector bank.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image

Mira Bhayandar: A 54-year-old homemaker from Mira Road became the latest target of cyber crooks who siphoned off Rs 50,000 from her account under the pretext of helping her redeem reward points into cash.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a text message from an unknown number containing a link that claimed to help redeem reward points that she earned on the digital banking platform offered by a multinational public sector bank.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Marble Polisher Duped Of ₹2.15 Lakh In Credit Card Update...
article-image

To create a sense of urgency the message stated that the reward points which could be converted into Rs. 7,690 cash were about to lapse. The complainant not only clicked on the link and entered her bank details, but also submitted the One Time Password (OTP) following which Rs 50,000 was fraudulently siphoned-off from her account.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections Of IPC

FPJ Shorts
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit

Based on her complaint, an offence under section 420 of the IPC for cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road against the cyber crooks on Monday. Further investigations were underway. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of...

Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 137 Seats Of Vidarbha & MMR-Konkan Belt To 'Decide' The Fate Of Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 137 Seats Of Vidarbha & MMR-Konkan Belt To 'Decide' The Fate Of Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's...

'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv...

'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv...