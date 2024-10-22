Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of Helping Her Redeem Reward Points Into Cash

Mira Bhayandar: A 54-year-old homemaker from Mira Road became the latest target of cyber crooks who siphoned off Rs 50,000 from her account under the pretext of helping her redeem reward points into cash.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a text message from an unknown number containing a link that claimed to help redeem reward points that she earned on the digital banking platform offered by a multinational public sector bank.

To create a sense of urgency the message stated that the reward points which could be converted into Rs. 7,690 cash were about to lapse. The complainant not only clicked on the link and entered her bank details, but also submitted the One Time Password (OTP) following which Rs 50,000 was fraudulently siphoned-off from her account.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections Of IPC

Based on her complaint, an offence under section 420 of the IPC for cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road against the cyber crooks on Monday. Further investigations were underway.