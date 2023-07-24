RPF Arrests Bangladesh Resident, Mastermind Behind 2021 Copper Wire Theft Of 5 Local Trains In Virar...

The Western Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested, Kuddus Ismail Sheikh, the mastermind behind the daring copper wire theft of five local trains parked in Virar Carshed has been apprehended after nearly two years on the run. |

In a major breakthrough for the Western Railway Protection Force (RPF), the mastermind behind the daring copper wire theft of five local trains parked in Virar Carshed has been apprehended after nearly two years on the run. Kuddus Ismail Sheikh, a Bangladesh resident, was finally arrested on July 21, 2023 from Mazgaon, Mumbai.

The incident, which took place on October 16, 2021, saw locks of the coaches of five local trains broken, resulting in the theft of copper cables and other railway materials valued at ₹7,18,080. While 17 other accused were arrested and had completed their imprisonment, Kuddus had managed to evade capture until recently.

The breakthrough came when information about the suspect's whereabouts in the Govandi area of Mumbai was received, leading to a special RPF team being deployed to apprehend him on June 29, 2023. Kuddus had returned to India in January 2023 after fleeing to Bangladesh in October 2021.

After being produced in Vasai Road railway court on July 22, 2023, Kuddus confessed to his involvement in the copper wire theft and divulged details about his accomplices. He revealed that they had sold the stolen copper wires.

"The successful arrest was the result of relentless efforts by the RPF Virar team, working in collaboration with various agencies and sources of information. Kuddus Ismail Sheikh is currently in RPF custody until July 26, 2023" said an official of WR.

The theft of copper wires had led to significant losses and damage to railway property, but with the mastermind finally captured, the authorities hope to put an end to such criminal activities and bring justice to those affected.

